Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 18,891 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

UNP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average of $213.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

