Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

