NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

