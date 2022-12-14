Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

EW stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,301. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.