Federated Hermes Inc. Has $77.21 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,719 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $77,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

