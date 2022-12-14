Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 4,095 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,216,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,544,000 after acquiring an additional 124,696 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

