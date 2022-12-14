Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

NYSE RIO opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

