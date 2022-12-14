Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 16th

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

