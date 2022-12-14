Symmetry Partners LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,603 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,083 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

