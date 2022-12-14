Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.56.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

