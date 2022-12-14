Symmetry Partners LLC Has $874,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

