FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $17.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $19.17 per share.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

