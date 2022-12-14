ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.82.

ANSYS stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

