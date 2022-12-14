Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,078 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.82.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

