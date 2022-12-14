Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

