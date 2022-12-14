Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $324.79 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

