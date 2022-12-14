Thomasville National Bank Sells 142 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

