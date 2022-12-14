Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 710 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.9 %

NSC stock opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.