iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

