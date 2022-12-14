Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,898 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJW stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $81.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

