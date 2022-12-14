Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

