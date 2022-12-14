Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

