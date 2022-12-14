Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 574,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after buying an additional 89,331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 232,274 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

