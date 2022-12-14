Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New $36,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,196,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

