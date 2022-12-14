Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 1,598 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.