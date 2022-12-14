Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New $133,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

