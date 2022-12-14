Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 120,000.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

