Federated Hermes Inc. Has $83.69 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enbridge worth $83,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

