Private Trust Co. NA Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,786,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

