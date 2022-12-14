Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPYG stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

