Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $232,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

