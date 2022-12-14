Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 28,633 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,633 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

