Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.37.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

