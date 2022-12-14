Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,651 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $117,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

