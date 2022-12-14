Brown Advisory Inc. Has $131.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,212 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $131,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

