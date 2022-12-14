NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,627 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,090,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,551,000 after acquiring an additional 687,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.