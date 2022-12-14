Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,296 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

