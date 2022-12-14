Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

