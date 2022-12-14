Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

