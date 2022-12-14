Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

