Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $908,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $194.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.