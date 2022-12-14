B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,590 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,341,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

