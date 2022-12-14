Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 744,345 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.27% of Applied Materials worth $212,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

