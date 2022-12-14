Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $291.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

