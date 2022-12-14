Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 3,033 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

