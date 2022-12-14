Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

