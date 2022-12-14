Amundi Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amundi decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,657 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 685,767 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.60% of HP worth $198,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,033 shares of company stock worth $5,833,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

