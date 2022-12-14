Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $42,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

