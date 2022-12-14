Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $44,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.