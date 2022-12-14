Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 699,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

